Who is Aimee Harris? Florida Woman Under FBI Investigation For Selling Biden's 'Sex Addict' Daughter Ashley's Controversial Diary

FBI is investigating a Florida woman, who found Ashley Biden's controversial diary and sold it to a right-wing organization. Aimee Harris reportedly sold the diary to Project Veritas for upwards of $40,000.

Harris found the diary lying under a mattress in Ashley's former home in Palm Beach, Florida.

An entry from January 30, 2019, reads, "I have always been boy crazy," Ashley wrote. 'Hyper-sexualised @ a young age ... I remember somewhat being sexualised with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate)."

Feds Looking For A Copy of Diary

Critics are also accusing President Biden of using the FBI as his secret police to investigate Harris.

The diary contains explosives revelations about Ashley's drug abuse, sex addiction, and being hyper-sexualized at young age.

Federal agents are looking for a copy of the diary which they claim was stolen while Harris found the copy when she moved into the Palm beach home, where Ashley used to live before moving back to Philadelphia in 2020.

Harris' Sold Diary to Project Veritas

FBI claims that Harris is under investigation not because she had the diary but because she sold it with malicious intent Project Veritas, which is known for its sting videos featuring media personalities, journalists, Democratic politicians, and union officials.

Harris is a Florida resident and was in and out of the same rehab, where Ashley used to visit.

The investigation into the diary was first reported by The New York Times in November 2021. But the publication didn't include in the story that its pages contained deeply concerning information that the president's own daughter believes his alleged showering with her could have helped create her sex addiction.

The Times's November story said that a Biden family representative reported the diary and other items belonging to Ashley were stolen in an alleged burglary. Harris, who is mother of two, allegedly teamed up with a friend, convicted money-launderer Robert Kurlander, to sell the diary to Project Veritas' president James O'Keefe, according to Daily Mail.