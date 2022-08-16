Who is Adam Bies? Pennsylvania Man Threatens to Murder Federal Officers Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

Reacting to the FBI raid at Donald Trump's estate Mar-a-Lago, Adam Bies, 46, a Pennsylvania man, threatened to assault and murder federal law enforcement officers on an online chat forum "Gab". Bies was traced and arrested on Friday in Mercer.

Bies posed as Adam Kenneth Campbell and "@BlackFocus and posted various intimidating and disparaging comments against law enforcement officials.

A statement posted on August 10 read, "Every single piece of s*** who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their f****** toilets deserves to die. You've declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU."

Again, on August 11, Bies wrote, "I sincerely believe that if you work for the FBI, then you deserve to DIE," adjacent to a news article that reported on FBI Director Christopher Wray's denunciation of threats against FBI agents."

Is Adam Bies an Associate of Donald Trump?

Ongoing speculations about the threats made by Bies to the law enforcement officials have resulted in the social media followers accusing him of being a close confidant of Donald Trump.

A few of the followers even said that Trump's office must have "hired" him secretly to carry out these threats.

A report published by CBS News stated that Bies even went to the extent of writing "I'm ready for the inevitable," adding, "My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop. I will not spend one second of my life in their custody." The report further stated that an investigator wrote in the charging documents that they took that comment to mean that Bies was, "willing to commit violence towards law enforcement in support of his beliefs, even if that costs him his own life."

"Federal prosecutors charged a Pennsylvania man on with posting multiple violent threats against the F.B.I. Adam Bies, 46, compared federal agents to K.G.B. and Nazi officers and threatened to kill them, prosecutors said in a complaint. Trump's GOP/FOX encourages terrorism," shared a Twitter user.

Another user wrote, "Looks like Adam Bies of Mercer, Pennsylvania is one of Trump's poorly educated - soon to be imprisoned for being dumber than dirt!"

A tweet read, "Adam Bies, aka Adam Kenneth Campbell, is a Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to kill FBI employees Gab. Trump has incited yet another to commit crimes. Good luck with your legal bills, schmuck. RNC is paying Trump's."