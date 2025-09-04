Who Is Abigail Bodick? Transgender Minneapolis Shooter Robin Westman Blamed His 'Furry' Girlfriend for the Deadly School Attack

Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman ended her relationship with her girlfriend just weeks before carrying out the horrific attack at a Catholic school that left several children dead, according to a report. And now the identity of the girlfriend, whom Westman blamed for the deadly attack, has been revealed.

The transgender shooter, 23, had been in a long-term relationship with Abigail Bodick, 22, but suddenly ended things just weeks before the attack, according to a Daily Mail report. In a disturbing manifesto filled with journal entries, the killer falsely blamed Bodick as the "root of my suffering." Westman and Bodick were dating even a few weeks before the deadly mass shooting.

Girlfriend Unmasked

In a disturbing rant before the tragedy, Westman lashed out at Bodick — who is known as either Abbey or Jakub — calling her a "blue hair and pronouns b***h." Just days later, on August 27, Westman shot dead eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski, 10, inside Annunciation Catholic Church before taking her own life at the scene.

The Daily Mail has also obtained a series of photos and videos that show Westman and Bodick together.

In one photo, taken at a craft fair last December, the pair can be seen selling their creations — Westman with handmade miniature skateboards and Bodick with jewelry.

One disturbing video shows Westman grinning while holding what appears to be a fake shotgun during a camping trip. Another clip, set to eerie background music, captures the killer with bright pink hair, smiling and biting her lip before cutting to Bodick as a voiceover says: "I'm way too horny to talk to this woman right now."

Westman's manifesto, written in Cyrillic script, also revealed his obsession with "furries" — people who gain sexual pleasure from dressing up as animals.

An Instagram account linked to Bodick features a furry profile image, and earlier this year, the 22-year-old attended an "Anime Detour" convention dressed in blue furry cat ears with painted whiskers.

A translation of Westman's manifesto, obtained by the Daily Mail, reveals how she described Bodick as a "catalyst" and the "root of my suffering" in the lead-up to the horrific attack.

Breakup Up and Massacre

One entry suggests the breakup happened in early August, with Westman telling a friend on July 27 that she needed space from Bodick. The rambling journal is filled with grievances about Bodick and even their pet cat, Parmesan.

In one especially chilling admission, Westman confessed to pointing a gun at Bodick in the weeks before the shooting.

"I just pointed my pistol at the back of Abbey's head to see if I would feel anything," Westman wrote.

"No, the only thing I felt was fear of them turning around and catching me. I felt no remorse or fear of killing them, I was only concerned about how murdering Abbey would really f*** up my plans.

"It felt good, actually, to point it right at their stupid head. Abbey is so f***ing stupid, I have been handling and walking with it holstered, exposed, all day, and they still think it's airsoft.

"Dumbass b****! It's a real gun! I bought it to kill kids!"

The outlet reported that photos suggest that Westman and Bodick were in a relationship at least since 2022.

The manifesto goes on to accuse Bodick of "ruining her life," with Westman writing: "I think I will leave Abbey alive so they can read this and feel all the st they put me through. F you, Abbey.

"I hope everyone blames you for making me do this. It's your fault."

In another chilling passage, Westman even fantasized about Bodick's reaction after the killings, gloating: "Let's see how much you love me after I complete my mission!"

"Now imagine you find out your partner did not just snap one day, but instead had been planning it all out, right under your nose. For months!"

Bodick, who studied Visual Arts, graduated in 2021 from the Perpich Center for Arts Education — a school that has since paid a tribute to Westman's young victims.

Westman's father, James, told investigators that his daughter had recently been going through a breakup. He has been cooperating fully with the FBI's investigation, while her mother, Mary Grace Westman, 67, has hired a high-profile defense lawyer.