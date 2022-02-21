Who is Abby Broyles? OKC US House Candidate Allegedly called a Girl 'Hispanic F**ker' at a Pre-Teen Party

An Oklahoma Democrat congressional candidate is facing heat for an alleged profanity-laden rant at several pre-teen girls at the home of a friend who was hosting a sleepover with several middle school girls present. According to NonDoc.com, a candidate for Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District, Abby Broyles attended a slumber party at a friend's house on February 11 and is said to have become aggressive while progressively drinking wine throughout the night.

Broyles reportedly insulted several pre-teens in an inebriated state calling them names like 'acne f**ker' and 'judgy f**ker.' She even called one of the girls 'Hispanic f**ker.' The girls interviewed by the outlet also noted that Broyles also hurled similar insults to multiple other party attendees.

Not only this, Broyles even went on to vomit in a laundry basket and inside a girl's shoes, according to the report. One of the girls allegedly left the room in tears after being insulted by her.

'You don't Think this is a Political Attack?'

Abby Broyles, on the other hand, denied even being present at the party when interviewed by NonDoc.com. She called the allegations 'awful and false.'

"I have been out of town on a fundraising trip, and they are awful and offensive and false," she said, before adding that she doesn't know those women and has no idea what is behind this, but 'it's just not true.'

She also added that the mothers of the 12 and 13-year-old girls were behind the 'cooked up' allegations as a political attack against her. "I'm running for office. You don't think this is a political attack? You don't think this is something they cooked up?" she said. Broyles even threatened to sue the publication NonDoc.

'She called My Daughter Judgy F**er'

Sarah Matthews, the mother of one of the girls who attended the sleepover told KOFR that not only Broyles was present at the party but insulted multiple girls as well.

"[Broyles] called somebody acne f**er, somebody Hispanic f**er, called my daughter judgy f**er for not wanting to sleep with a blanket that she cleaned up wine with," Matthews said.

Broyles, however, admitted going to the sleepover in an interview with KOFR and said that her friend gave her a medication, which had an 'adverse reaction' causing her to hallucinate.

"She gave me a medication I had never taken before. And I had an adverse reaction. Instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated. And I don't remember anything until I woke up or came to, and I was throwing up in a hamper," Broyles said.