In a bizarre incident that played out in Washington DC Tuesday night, a Caucasian lady protesting against 'systemic racism' got into a verbal clash with the police. Ironically, most of the policemen present there were African Americans. On top of that, a white cop also part of the party revealed that he has a black wife.

But things didn't get sorted, instead they got even more weird. One of the officers engaged the young lady in a conversation and then lectured her about the 'sin problem' in the world. He then talked about Jesus and God and how things like racism emerge from lack of religiosity.

A video shared by the right-wing news portal Breitbart starts with an officer asking the lady holding a banner in the middle of the road: "A black person born into privilege or power is white?" The lady says: "Yes sir, a white person."

The officer, who happens to be a Caucasian then says: "We're done. My black wife is calling me." This leads the young women to retort that having black relatives or friends doesn't make you less immune to racism. "Just because you have one black friend or a black wife, you can still be racist, It has nothing to do with your acquaintances."

The policemen started walking away but the woman claimed that she had intimidated them. This brought forward a black officer who began engaging the girl in a conversation. He claimed that she was too opinionated to understand an alternative point of view.

"We are trying to have a conversation, and you have a one-track mind? There's no point in having a conversation anymore. You have to be able to be open to both sides of the story. You can't have a conversation if that's the way you think."

The girl replied: "I wasn't talking to you, sir. I was talking to the white dude." The policeman was surprised. "Oh, cause I can't be racist, right?" "Systemically, no, sir. Systemically, racism can only be white," the girl answered.

More exchanges followed and girl claimed that the white officer wasn't showing a picture of his wife as he was lying about having a black spouse. This further annoyed his colleagues. One of the black officers got slightly angry and said "How dare you ask this man about his family."

Then, one of the black cops, possibly the same man, stepped forward, towards the girl. She stepped back and said "You are not wearing a mask. I don't want to get COVID." The video then showed this cop giving the girl a sermon which would have made a priest proud.

"Let me tell you something. America has a sin problem. The world has a sin problem. Okay? Jesus said, 'I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me. America and the world has a sin problem... That's where racism, injustice, and hate and anger and violence come from. It's not about racism. You can be racist whether black or white. Read the Bible."

This interaction has pleased the conservatives on various counts. First, it against shows the silliness of some of the protestors. It also shows black cops defending a white colleague which suggests that the police are not as racist as some people think. Lastly, the Bible-related speech must have pleased all those conservatives whose faith in their religion is as strong as that in law-enforcement.