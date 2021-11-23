Is White House Doctor Hiding Biden's Brain Condition? Expert Associates Symptoms with Dementia

President Joe Biden underwent a colonoscopy on Friday, November 19, amid rising health concerns. His doctor announced that all was okay with his brain. The test results, however, have been questioned by an expert. The White House Physician, Kevin O'Connor, in a detailed six-page report, assured an 'extremely detailed neurologic exam,' while making no reference to the President's cognitive faculties.

Kevin O'Connor, revealing the results of his first official physical, denied the possibilities of Parkinson's disease or multiple sclerosis. He, however, did raise an alarm over Biden's 'ambulatory gait,' which, according to him is stiffer and less fluid than it has been in the past. Ambulatory gait refers to the way of walking. O'Connor attributed the shift in Biden's ambulatory gait to a bad fall that resulted in a broken foot last year.

Biden's gait disorder might be Dementia

A clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, Dr. Marc Siegel, however, feels that reports of Biden's first official exam left crucial details out. Associating Biden's gait disorder to Dementia, Seigel told Fox News that attributing Biden's gate issues to a broken foot is not a 'fully characterized neurological assessment' of the condition. Siegel noted that other tests are needed to rule out cognitive changes like 'mental status, like dementia.'

Americans don't think 'Joe Biden is mentally fit'

Questions about President Biden's health have been overlooked or shrugged in the past few months and Americans are apparently concerned. Results of a poll published on Politico/Morning Consult on Wednesday, November 17 showed that 50 percent of the registered voters disagreed with the statement 'Joe Biden is in good health'. The same poll also depicted that 48 percent of the registered voters don't think 'Joe Biden is mentally fit'.

A new McLaughlin & Associates survey published in the Washington Examiner noted that 59 percent of the registered voters want President Biden to take the cognitive test and make the results public.