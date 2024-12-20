White House Aides Covered Up Biden's Mental Decline from Day One of His Presidency, Bombshell Report Claims

White House staff reportedly covered up President Biden's apparent cognitive decline from the very start of his presidency, taking steps to shield the aging leader from public scrutiny and adjusting his schedule following instances of forgetfulness, according to a report published Thursday.

The limited access to the nation's oldest-ever president has long been a topic of discussion in Washington. Biden, who has held the fewest major press conferences in presidential history, often descends into gaffes during his public appearances. However, the extent to which the White House has managed these challenges had remained undisclosed until now, according to aides, Democratic lawmakers, and donors who spoke with the Wall Street Journal.

Hiding Biden's Mental Health Condition

From the moment Biden, now 82, assumed office in January 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, his staff implemented strict measures to limit his in-person engagements, effectively forming a protective barrier around him.

Staffers also began modifying Biden's daily schedule when he appeared fatigued or struggled during public appearances—both in his words and physical presence.

By spring 2021, meetings were being rearranged to align with what aides referred to as his "good days and bad days." According to the Wall Street Journal, a national security official once informed an aide, "He has good days and bad days, and today was a bad day, so we'll address this tomorrow."

Meetings were frequently scheduled for later in the day, a practice that came to light following Biden's poor debate performance against then-President-elect Donald Trump. Staff at the time admitted that Biden, as the Democratic nominee, found it challenging to perform effectively outside a six-hour window that ended by 4 p.m.

When meetings took place, officials were instructed to keep briefings concise and focused. Even private discussions with key cabinet members, such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, became less frequent. One cabinet member eventually stopped trying to arrange meetings with the president after repeated attempts were turned down, a former aide revealed.

The White House also enlisted the help of Jeffrey Katzenberg, a Hollywood executive and campaign co-chairman, to serve as a voice coach in an effort to enhance Biden's faint and raspy tone.

The Big Cover Up

Some staff members filtered out negative reports from Biden's daily news briefings, giving him a distorted view of public opinion regarding his job performance—which hit a 70-year low in 2024.

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates refuted this characterization of the president. "President Biden speaks with members of his cabinet daily, and with most members multiple times a week, staying close with them about implementation of key laws and strengthening our national security," Bates said in a statement.

"President Biden leads a modern administration. Cabinet meetings are an important tradition, but the contemporary work environment means they can be fewer and far between."

However, throughout his presidency, there were ongoing signs of Biden's reliance on notecards, large printed instructions, and his tendency to mix up names of foreign leaders or facts. He often made blunders when straying from prepared remarks or ignoring the teleprompter.

His mental stamina was further tested during his interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur regarding the "willful" retention of classified documents.

According to the Journal, Biden himself pushed for the interview, aiming to demonstrate greater cooperation than his 2024 presidential race opponent, Donald Trump. Staff supported the decision, hoping it would showcase Biden in a favorable light.

However, preparing for the interview proved challenging. Biden required three-hour-long prep sessions daily, during which he would forget key points and experience fluctuations in energy. The demanding two-day interview in October 2023 revealed his struggles, with a transcript showing he forgot the year his son, Beau Biden, died from brain cancer.

A similarly tight circle surrounded Biden during his brief and unsuccessful 2024 re-election bid. Staff closely managed interactions, fielding so many questions on Biden's behalf that donors were reportedly surprised by the degree of control.

During the campaign, Biden no longer received direct updates on polling data, a change from 2020 when pollster John Anzalone kept him informed. Instead, survey results were filtered through memos sent to campaign aides, raising concerns among pollsters as Donald Trump's numbers improved.

Staff were also reportedly worried about the potential for First Lady Jill Biden to overshadow the president—a concern that had lingered even during the 2020 primary race, according to the Journal.