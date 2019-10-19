The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reality show star, Kim Kardashian is all praises for CBD. She recently spoke about her experience of using the non-psychoactive cannabis compound in a post that was published on 'Poosh'.

This trendy substance that the makeup and business mogul uses has been helping her a lot.CBD does not get an individual high but it does wonders when it comes to relieving anxiety and stress. That is the sole reason why the owner of multiple businesses has been singing the praises of CBD.

Handling four children, switching between shoots of the reality show and handling the chain of makeup and apparel businesses can be strenuous for anybody. Kim Kardashian is a mother of four children, North 6, Saint 3, Chicago who is now 21-months old and Psalm is 5 months old.

In the post published on "Poosh", she explains the reason behind why she started using CBD and how it helped her relax. "I've been a huge fan of CBD ever since I started feeling overwhelmed, which came with starting law school and having a fourth baby. It was a combination of feeling like I'm not going to have time for myself and thinking this is going to be too overwhelming, and not really believing in myself that I can do it or surrounding myself with the people who can help," she explained in the post. The 38-year-old media personality further clarified what were the reasons behind her feeling anxious and stressed.

Kim was worried and anxious about her children, the demands of law school and her not being able to spend time with husband. The reality star said that CBD helps her calm down during times like these and has helped her a lot. "I started taking CBD, and it really changed things for me," she explains. She went on to add, "It calms me down automatically." For months the Kardashian did not do things for herself but recently she took time out to pamper herself. She says, "Carving out time for self-care (no matter what it is) is always important."