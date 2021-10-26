Which Influencers Are Driving the Lanistar Campaign?

You may have heard the name Lanistar being thrown around in conversion recently or perhaps you have seen their banking card being advertised by influencers across Instagram. If you haven't, then you probably will soon. For those who are unfamiliar with Lanistar, they are a social media focused fintech company that offers a new banking alternative. The payment card has been built to fit the lifestyles of millennials and Gen Z. Lanistar's polymorphic payment card allows users to stack up to eight bank cards onto one card. The idea behind this is that instead of people having to carry around a bundle of cards, they can just carry around one. Not only is it functional, but the branding is colourful, shiny, and unique too.

Lanistar understands the importance of being able to stand out in the already saturated banking world. As a result, the company has launched a huge influencer marketing program that currently has around 3000 influencers posting on behalf of the brand. So far the results have been impressive, with Lanistar gaining 257k followers on Instagram. You might be thinking, so what? Well, if we compare this number of followers to popular banking platform Monzo, they only have 63k followers and that number was accumulated over the last 7 years.

Since Lanistar's inception, the fintech company has placed a huge emphasis on the importance of social media and how they plan to use it to their advantage. They have been backed and promoted by some of the top influencers in the game. Examples include Premier League Footballer Kevin De Bruyne with 15 million followers, actress Flavia Pavanelli with 18 million followers and singer Gabi Martins with 12 million followers. The extensive list also includes meme legend 'Hide The Pain Harold'. With that in mind, you can get an idea of how varied the influencers and their followers are.

In October 2020, Lanistar launched an influencer marketing campaign that was so huge it broke Instagram in Brazil, with the channel being shut down due to users thinking that influencers were being hacked. What's more, there were a record-breaking 110,000 pre-registered customers in just 72 hours. To put this number into perspective, Monzo gained 50,000 customers in its first year, and Lanistar surpassed this number in just 3 days. The numbers speak for themselves, and if Lanistar can keep up this momentum they could be unstoppable. Lanistar certainly has high hopes for itself, and they are confident that the company will reach 3 million customers in Brazil in its first year.

Which Influencers Are Taking Part?



As mentioned, there are several very high-profile individuals posting about Lanistar. Below are a few examples.

Georgina RodrÃ­guez



Georgina Rodriguez is probably not someone who needs introducing, however, if you do not know who she is, Georgina is a model and the wife of Cristiano Ronaldo. She recently posted an Instagram story of her flashing her glossy Lanistar cards. We can only imagine what kind of reach that post had as she has over 27 million followers.

Camila Loures



Camila Loures is a widely popular Brazilian internet celebrity. She's predominantly known as a Youtuber, but she's dabbled in both acting and singing. She has an impressive 15.7 million followers!

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is a professional footballer who plays for Manchester City and the Belgium national football team. He is extremely well-respected in the football world and is regarded as one of the best players in the game right now. He has over 15 million followers.

Demi Rose



Demi Rose is a well-known model and has racked up over 18 million followers on Instagram. The 26-year-old has been modelling for eight years and has had an extremely successful career.

These are just a few of the names that can be found on the huge list of influencers taking part in the Lanistar campaign. The list is likely to grow even more in the future, so watch out for the Lanistar cards on social media! Your favourite influencer might be the next one to join their ever-growing campaign. No banking platform has ever done something like this before, so it will be interesting to see how it all works out for the brand.