Donald Trump is unhappy with the fact that the whistleblower's name has not been made public yet and Democrats have already gone ahead with their impeachment proceedings, citing the President was involved in a quid pro quo to gain dirt against his political opponent Joe Biden and use it against him in the upcoming 2020 presidential elections.

In a call with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump is heard asking him to investigate Joe Biden's son Hunter for being in the board of an oil and gas company in Ukraine and earned millions from it, despite not having any expertise and cashed in on it, only because his father Joe Biden was the Vice President in 2013.

A whistleblower who heard the call, immediately raised concerns that the President is doing something illegal and Adam Schiff launched impeachment proceedings after his complaint. Right after that, a second whistleblower came forward accusing the President of wrongdoing.

However, Trump has insisted that he hasn't done anything wrong and his call with the Ukrainian Prime Minister was nothing but ''perfect''. PM Volodymyr Zelensky, had confirmed that Trump did not pressurize him in any way but the Democrats are not having any of it.

Angry and upset at all of these, Trump lashed out at the whistleblower and tweeted that false information is being spread by the whistleblower and Adam Schiff is making the most out of it due to his anonymity. ''The Whistleblower gave false information & dealt with corrupt politician Schiff. He must be brought forward to testify. Written answers not acceptable! Where is the 2nd Whistleblower? He disappeared after I released the transcript. Does he even exist? Where is the informant? Con!''

In another tweet, Trump said that this is all a Democrat hoax and has been witnessing attacks since the day he got elected. ''What I said on the phone call with the Ukrainian President is "perfectly" stated. There is no reason to call witnesses to analyze my words and meaning. This is just another Democrat Hoax that I have had to live with from the day I got elected (and before!). Disgraceful!''