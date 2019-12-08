December 7, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy, President Franklin Roosevelt said in his address in the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

President Franklin Roosevelt quickly addressed Congress to ask for a declaration of war. This the beginning of the involvement of the United States in World War II.

December 7, 2019, marks the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. In the Japanese surprise attack on the major US Navy base near Honolulu, more than 2,400 Americans were killed.

According to the National Park Service, Congress designated December 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in August 1994. Since then, remembrance events are held every year at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

Here is a complete list of Pearl Harbor 78th Anniversary events and the Live Streaming, Broadcast information

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration

December 7 @ 7:50 am - 9:15 am

Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, 1 Arizona Memorial Place

Honolulu, 96818 United States

The National Park Service and the United States Navy will host the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 78th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony to honor and remember the 2,390 American casualties lost during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the island of Oahu on December 7, 1941. The ceremony will begin at 7:50 a.m. and take place on the Ceremonial Lawn at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Pearl Harbor survivors, WWII veterans, family members, and local dignitaries will be in attendance.

USS Oklahoma Memorial Ceremony

December 7 @ 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

USS Oklahoma Memorial, Langley Ave., Ford Island

Honolulu, HI United States

This ceremony honors and commemorates the loss of the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) and 429 its crew. The USS Oklahoma was moored along Battleship Row and was hit by as many as 8 to 12 torpedoes during the attack. The ship's port side was opened up by the salvo of torpedoes. The ship capsized 12 minutes after the first torpedo hit. Public wishing to attend the ceremony may catch a free shuttle departing every 15 minutes from the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park.

Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade and Ceremony

December 7 @ 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Fort DeRussy Park, 2055 Kalia Rd

Honolulu, HI United States

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade Committee has been commissioned to organize the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, commemorating the anniversary of the invasion of Pearl Harbor each year on December 7th. The Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade is proclaimed by the Mayor of Honolulu as the "Official Public Event Marking the Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor". The parade theme is "remembering the past and celebrating our future."

13th Annual For Love of Country Gala at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

December 7 @ 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Hosted by the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, the annual Gala attended by hundreds of guests who share in the museum's mission to preserve and promote respect for the American past.

Honolulu Marathon

December 8

The fourth-largest marathon in the United States starts at 5 am on Sunday, December 8. In the 26.2 miles marathon, all finishers get an official shirt and a medal. There is no time limit and no limit on the number of participants.

USS ARIZONA Live Dive with the Pearl Harbor Wounded Veterans in Parks Program

December 8 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Seating is limited reserve yours ASAP. The National Park Service divers and participants from the Pearl Harbor Wounded Veterans in Parks project will present a live, interactive broadcast from the submerged USS Arizona at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. In addition to the "live dive", the program will include documentaries and discussions highlighting the Wounded Veterans in Parks project and current research on the vessel.

You can watch the broadcast of the events. Watch Pearl Harbor 78th Anniversary events live.

These events will be live-streamed on the following pages:

Watch Live Pearl Harbor National Memorial on Facebook

Watch Live Pearl Harbor National Memorial on Twitter

Watch Live Pearl Harbor National Memorial on YouTube