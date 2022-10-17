Where Is Russia's Powerful Belgorod Submarine? K-329 Sub With Poseidon Torpedo That Can Destroy cities Is In Severodvinsk Port

Russia's powerful Belgorod submarine, which is equipped with a weapon that can drown cities, has been spotted in satellite images. The K-329 nuclear submarine, which was spotted by satellites off the coast of Norway weeks back, has changed its location.

According to the recent satellite images, the submarine is in Severodvinsk Port, according to naval expert H I Sutton. "The #Russian navy nuclear submarine Belgorod which caused a media scare a while back is now in port in Severodvinsk, Russian Arctic. Believed to have been back a while, but visible in satellite imagery taken today," tweeted Sutton.

Submarine Is Back In Severodvinsk Port

Weeks before Sutton claimed that he noted the submarine leaving Severodvinsk in the White Sea a few weeks ago, and it was in the Barents Sea by September 22. The vessel was there till September 27 and on both dates, the submarine was observed on the surface. This is not unusual for new submarines like this, according to Sutton.

Onboard the Belgorod submarine is the underwater drone Poseidon, which is a nuclear-capable torpedo that has the capacity of drowning the islands. Pro-Putin TV channels have claimed that the weapon can plunge entire Britain into the depth of the sea by triggering tsunamis in coastline cities.

The Poseidon system is a new kind of weapon that can force the Western powers to change their strategies and figure out new countermeasures, according to Sutton.

Poseidon Torpedo Is Capable of Drowning Cities By Triggering Tsunamis

The submarine, which is 604ft-long, could be part of sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, according to the reports. It's submerged in the Barents Sea, therefore, the weapon is suspected of triggering a blast in the Nord Stream pipelines.

Dmitry Kiselyov, a Russian TV propagandist, believes that the Poseidon drone is capable of triggering a 1,640ft tsunami.

The warhead capacity of the weapon is 100 megatons. "This tidal wave is also a carrier of extremely high doses of radiation. Surging over Britain, it will turn what is probably left of them into a radioactive desert. Permanently unusable for anything," said Kiselyov earlier.

Admiral Igor Katasonov, chief analyst of the General Staff, stated that the unique characteristics of the Poseidon system will help the Navy to successfully combat aircraft carriers and strike groups of a potential adversary in any oceanic theatre of war and destroy shore infrastructure facilities, according to Daily Star.

Read more