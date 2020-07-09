The mayor of the capital of South Korea, Seoul, has been reportedly found dead on Friday. According to the police, it is a probable case of suicide though the exact cause is under investigation. The body of Park Won-soon was found at the Mount Bukak, hours after he had gone missing, as reported by The Korea Herald.

Earlier, the police claimed that the mayor was being searched near a small hill located in the city's Sungbuk neighborhood as his mobile phone signal was last detected there. The daughter of the mayor informed the police that he had left a message before leaving the house, which led her to raise the alarm.

According to the police, Won-soon was missing hours after a sexual harassment claim was filed against him by a female employee. The police had further confirmed that his mobile phone was switched off.

Seoul Mayor Missing

The mayor was not present at work on Thursday as he even canceled a meeting with a presidential official at hos office at the Seoul City Hall office, Kim Ji-hyeong, an official informed the Associated Press, as reported by BBC.

Won-soon was elected as the mayor of the capital of South Korea in 2011 and he got elected to his third and final tenure in June last year. People gathered outside the Seoul National University hospital amid the unconfirmed reports that the mayor has been found and taken there.

Park Won-soon Known as a Civic Activist

The mayor is well known for his history as a civic activist and human rights lawyer and the 64-year-old was pretty much outspoken about social inequality and corruption in the country. He is also credited for securing South Korea's first sexual harassment conviction. He was also a member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Won-soon also went into a clash with the former president Park Geun-hye as he expressed his support for the millions of people who protested against her before she was charged and imprisoned for bribery and also other charges. As a Democrat, the mayor of Seoul was also reportedly under consideration as a potential presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.