Where Is Ana Walshe? Missing Massachusetts Mom-of-Three Left Chilling Note to Husband Wishing Him 'Courage, Love, Perseverance…' Before Disappearing

Missing Massachusetts mom-of-three Ana Walshe left behind an ominous message in red marker on a champagne bottle box on New Year's Eve, hours before she vanished. The note highlights how Ana Walshe was happy about an eventful 2022 and wanted to begin 2023 with a lot of expectations.

However, she disappeared hours after writing the note. Police have since been frantically searching for Ana, while her husband remains in police custody after he was arrested on Monday for misleading cops in their investigation. Since then, the police have made grim discoveries at her Cohasset home that include evidence that Ana might not be safe.

Eerie Last Note Before Disappearing

Ana left the note in a Lanson Noble Cuvee box in the dining room of the Cohasset home which she shared with her husband, Brian, and their three children. The eerie note first reviewed by the New York Post reads: "Wow! 2022...What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let's make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives...courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana."

The dining room appears to be largely untouched since the party, also attended by family friend Gem Mutlu. Another side of the box reads: "Gem Ana Brian 2023!"

Mutlu earlier told WBZ-TV in an interview that nothing was amiss in the party. She said, "We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year's. There was a lot of looking forward to the New Year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the New Year, problems on hold."

Mutlu claimed he left the party at 1:30 a.m. Brian Walshe claims his wife Ana woke him up at around 6 am and told him she had to leave for the airport because of a "work emergency" in Washington, DC. This was the last time he saw her.

However, according to the New York Post, two passports are also shown in the outlet's exclusive images resting on the couple's kitchen counter.

Police believe that Ana Walshe did not take a rideshare or board a plane that morning and that her phone was still pinging nearby mobile towers on January 1 and January 2.

Since then, Brian has been arrested and held in jail for misleading authorities about his locations on those same two days, which delayed the search for Ana, who was reported missing on January 4.

According to an affidavit for Brian's arrest, blood and a broken knife were also discovered during a police search of the property. Even still, Ana has not yet been found, and the hunt is still on.

No Sign of Ana

Meanwhile, Ana's friends have been trying to take custody of the couple's three children, aged between two and six, who are in the custody of the Department of Children and Families. A family friend named Natasha Sky told Fox Boston that two families are pursuing custody through the court system.

"They're two families who have had play dates over and over already. They're two families who are willing to adapt and take all three boys together," she said.

Sky said that she would welcome them into her house in addition to the two families already pursuing custody of Ana's sons through the courts. "Our focus right now is the children. That's why we want to appeal to the local authorities, especially the Department of Children and Families. If the children can stay together, that is what we are putting our energy into."

"You've got three boys under six years old dealing with what could be extreme trauma. You don't know what they heard that night or what they saw that night. God knows what they're in for," another friend Pamela Bardhi told the station.

It was also revealed that on January 2, Ana's husband was caught on surveillance footage visiting a juice bar in Norwell, Massachusetts, where he ordered two large smoothies and three smoothies for children.

Surveillance footage also showed him at a Home Depot in Rockland on the same day as his visit to the juice bar, officials discovered.

Walshe placed orders for two big peanuts, banana, and honey smoothies as well as three kid-sized chocolate peanut butter smoothies at 9.57 am, according to a receipt provided by the juice bar, 7NEWS said.

Meanwhile, the NY Post also reported that three bottles of A.H. Hirsch Reserve Whiskey, which start at $3,000 a bottle, could be seen in the Walshe home as well, appearing to be leftovers from their New Year's party.

Walshe had just sat down at the kitchen table where these bottles were discovered hours earlier. According to pictures from The Post, a pumpkin with a pirate theme was placed next to the bottles.

A children's toy fire truck was also left behind in the front yard. n the back, an uncovered in-ground pool was filled with dirty water. Police had previously examined the pool for any signs of Ana.

Mandi Silva, who has been living in the Revere, Massachusetts apartment she and her husband have been renting from Ana and Brian for the past four years, told NBC Washington that "nothing is adding up."

At his Monday arraignment, Brian pleaded not guilty to a charge of misleading and delaying the police's investigation while being jailed on a $500,000 bond. He had already been placed under home arrest and was awaiting sentencing for defrauding eBay of $80,000 by selling two phony Andy Warhol paintings.