Joey King, the actor who has left every teenager in awe of her cuteness in The Kissing Booth alongside the hot Noah Flynn, has left fans around the world stunned with her glamour quotient. The diva, in one of her throwback photos on Instagram, is seen rocking a beautiful red evening gown in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Joey, who has already garnered a lot of attention with her film, has managed to grab millions of eyeballs with her dressing and style.

Joey's stunning look in the photo was clicked at The Emmys 2019 which she attended as a nominee. The eye-catching picture of Joey in the beautiful dress has left social media fans wanting more. Recently, the 20-year-old young actor took the internet by storm lately by hinting at the possibility of making the third sequel of her blockbuster film The Kissing Booth.

Just a day before the release of her latest film The Kissing Booth 2, Joey King expressed the desire to act in the franchise's third installment. She is quite hopeful that her followers will make it happen. She shared with her 11 million Instagram fans that she feels very lucky to play Elle Evans in the film once again. The teen romantic-comedy has mesmerized every teenager who has laid their eyes on the 2018 film The Kissing Booth. It was loved by teenagers around the world.

Joey King Fighting For Social Causes

Not only in the glamour world, but in real life too, Joey King is seen fighting for social causes. The young actor came out on the streets to even stand up for justice to the late George Floyd. She willingly joined the campaign supporting the Black community and the LGBTQIA. She shared a picture on social media where she could be seen holding a placard which read: "Who do you call when the murderer wears a badge."

She said that she has never felt more inspired than she did by standing up for the black community. "I must've said 40 times, this is one of the best days of my life and I meant it. To see that many people in one place fighting for what we believe in with such conviction while also finding the spirit in them to dance and have fun. Truly just wow," she wrote on Instagram. The Hulu actor also said that she feels honored to have been able to march side-by-side with people of the Black community and the LGBTQIA+ community.