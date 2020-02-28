The Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizers are planning to announce 'at some point' in the coming week about how they will hold the torch relay amid the coronavirus epidemic, spokesman of the organising committee stated on Friday.

The chief executive of the committee said last week it would scale the relay back to limit the spread of the virus, but the details have not yet been made public.

The Tokyo Olympics has already faced the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak. There have been talks about the Games getting shifted from Tokyo over the outbreak but Japan has brushed aside all such reports.

Tokyo Olympics fall prey to COVID-19

In recent times, Shaun Bailey the Conservative candidate for mayor of London had stated that if the tournament gets shifted from Tokyo then London will be more than happy to host the event. In response to that, the Tokyo governor had criticised the Conservative candidate and stated that the event will happen in Japan. However, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics' volunteers' training got postponed over Coronavirus fears.

The COVID-19 epidemic has already infected more than 83,000 people around the world and has claimed the lives of more than 2,800. The virus has spread to over 45 countries and has badly affected Japan where the number of infected stands over 200 and has claimed the lives of at least four people.

(With agency inputs)