New historical drama, Selection: The War Between Women or Queen: Love and War, will premiere on TV Chosun this Saturday, December 14, at 10.50 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce all the lead characters to viewers, including Jin Se Yun as Kang Eun Bo, Kim Min Kyu as King Lee Kyung, Do Sang Woo as Lee Jae Hwa and Lee Yeol Eum as Jo Young Ji.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a young lady named Kang Eun Bo, who decides to become a queen for unwrapping the mystery and confusion surrounding her twin sister's death. In order to become the queen, the character will compete with several other women in the kingdom. The historical fantasy thriller will also focus on the life of a young King named Lee Kyung. He always dreams of living for the people and because of that he will face several challenges.

When and where to watch the show live online

Selection: The War Between Women, which is also known as Gantag – Women's War, will be telecast live online on TV Chosun this Saturday, December 14, at 10.50 pm KST. Korean drama lovers from various parts of the world, including Singapore, China, Japan, India, the US and the UK, can watch the show live online here.

Who are the cast members of Selection: The War Between Women?

Apart from the lead cast, the historical fantasy thriller will also feature Lee Si Un, Lee Hwa Kyum, Jung Ae Ri, Cho Eun Sook, Lae Jae Yong and Son Byung Ho in supporting roles. Other cast members are Kim Beom Jin, Eom Hyo Seop, Choo Soo Bin, Yoon Ki Won, An Se Ha, Song Ji Woo, Choi Myung Bin.

Production team teases a passionate scene in episode 1

"Due to Kim Min Kyu's extreme immersion [into his role], we were able to [film] a very passionate scene. Please look forward to the actions of King Lee Kyung, who will grow after overcoming pain in a world of turmoil, and Kim Min Kyu's portrayal of the growth of his majesty," Soompi quoted the production team as saying.

Watch the latest trailer of Selection: The War Between Women below: