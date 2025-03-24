Wheelchair-Bound Woman, 55, Dies After Falling into Lower Seletar Reservoir in Singapore

A 55-year-old wheelchair-bound woman died on Saturday, March 22, after falling into Lower Seletar Reservoir.

A bystander, who wished to remain anonymous and only be identified as Wei, told Asia One that there were many uniformed personnel at the scene. According to Shin Min Daily News, he later learned that someone had fallen into the river.

The 29-year-old marketing director told the publication, "I walked over and saw a wheelchair on the grass slope. A staff member wearing a life jacket was also there, and they were not letting onlookers get too close."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to AsiaOne's inquiries by stating that on March 22 at approximately 12 pm, they received a request for water rescue assistance at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park.

When they got to the scene, they discovered a woman's body floating in the water. After being saved by the SCDF, the woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital unconscious.

According to the police, she was later declared dead when they arrived at the hospital.

Police preliminary investigations show no evidence of foul play. However, the investigations are still going on.