WhatsApp is constantly working on new features to improve the user experience, but a series of beta tests are conducted before rolling them out to the public. Some beta testers get early access to such features, giving the masses a look at what to expect from the most popular instant messaging app in the near future.

WABetaInfo, the blog constantly tracking upcoming features of the popular messenger, reported a new feature under development for the iOS version of WhatsApp that will prevent users from sending a wrong voice message. The upcoming preview feature has been around for a while now but exclusively allowing users to preview images and videos before sending them.

With the introduction of preview for a voice message, users will be able to listen to the audio before hitting the send button. The preview option will appear in a push notification window and users will be able to either send or delete the message from there.

It's worth pointing out that the new feature is still in the developmental phase and only iOS version of the app is said to be getting it for now. WhatsApp might roll out the preview feature in the future updates, but there is no fixed timeline at the moment.

WhatsApp is currently working on several other features, but the popular app was in the headlines recently over a vulnerability that risked its users' media files. Cyber-security firm Symantec on Monday revealed the vulnerabilities in WhatsApp, using which hackers could slyly manipulate media files, including images and audio files, stored on the phone's external storage. The researchers termed this malicious practice "Media File Jacking."

As for features, WhatsApp is working on Quick Edit Media Shortcut feature that will allow users to easily edit files users have sent or received during a chat or group chat. The feature, like the preview for voice messages, was spotted by WABetaInfo and is still in beta testing. With this, users will see a new "Edit" button upon opening a received or sent media file within the app.