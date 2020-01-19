WhatsApp is down once again. The Facebook-owned messaging app just experienced yet another server issue which made life difficult for people who were trying to upload or download media on the instant messenger.

WhatsApp is down

According to several reports, WhatsApp has been experiencing widespread issues regarding uploading and downloading of media on January 19. Many users across the world have complained that they were unable to upload or download pictures, videos and gifs on several occasions throughout the day.

However, the problem doesn't seem to only revolve around the posting and downloading of pictures, videos and audio clips that were sent to other users in the form messages, but also affected status uploaded on the application as well.

#WhatsAppDown is trending on Twitter

Several users complained that they were unable to see status and share media files on the world's most popular messaging app and took to Twitter and posted their concerns under the hashtag #WhatsAppDown.

#WhatsAppDown has been trending on Twitter over the past hour or so and there have been numerous reports with regards to this issue from users around the world.

Some are facing problems with WhatsApp web too

The issues don't look like a region-based problem at least for now as many users from around the world have confirmed that although they are facing issues with the mobile app, the web and PC application of WhatsApp seem to be working just fine. However, this isn't the same case for all. Some are also experiencing problems with WhatsApp for web.

Also, the problem cannot be traced to certain devices or locations since there isn't any specific pattern for now.

Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp, has not made any official announcement regarding the issue yet.

UPDATE: WhatsApp is up and running again, as many users have confirmed that they are not facing any issues in uploading and downloading media any more. Meanwhile, WhatsApp support has responded that the issue was caused die to a server problem and has been resolved since.