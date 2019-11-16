Facebook-owned WhatsApp is rolling out new features for Android and iPhone users, reports said. The popular messaging app is developing new features -- Registration Code Verification and Grouped Blocked Contacts, which will be launched soon after tests in beta versions, said WABetaInfo, the online platform that tracks the changes and upcoming features of WhatsApp.

With the introduction of the Registration Code Verification feature, WhatsApp will be able to notify the users when someone else tries in to sign in to the second device. The new feature will enable WhatsApp to send a notification on his/her primary device when someone has requested for a registration code for the account.

This feature is very likely to enhance the security of the app, considering the questions being raised over WhatsApp's inability to safeguard an individuals' privacy. It is also reported that it will become very handy and valuable when WhatsApp will roll out the support of using a single WhatsApp account on more than one device.

There will be also various design changes, such as a new Splash Screen, rebranding of the Facebook logo, redesigned animations and updated profile/group icon. The Group Blocked Contacts feature will help users to keep a track of all those he/she has blocked on WhatsApp. WABetaInfo reports with the introduction of the new feature, WhatsApp will be able to automatically group one's blocked contacts lists by clubbing all the business contacts to a different section.

Another interesting feature that is currently being tested on the beta version is that a user will be notified whenever he/she has blocked and unlocked a contact. WhatsApp will add a bubble in the chat reporting "You blocked this contact. Tap to unblock." A similar notification will be shown when one unblocks the contact.

WhatsApp has been in the news for all the wrong reasons after the recent Pegasus spyware attacks. It would be interesting to know how these new features would increase the security and encryption of the app.