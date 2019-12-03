WhatsApp is perhaps one of the most used apps in the average smartphone user's day. Millions of the app users spend an awful amount of time on the app chatting with friends and family, and so it becomes obvious that if they notice something wrong with the app it becomes annoying to them.

But there was a niggling bug in your WhatsApp app that you may have not noticed at all. The messaging app had a slight glitch in its splash screen - the WhatsApp logo image displayed when you launch the app.

The "glitch" may have gone unnoticed to many, but if you look carefully the next time you open WhatsApp you might notice a small line on the left of the WhatsApp logo on the splash screen when the app is loading. It isn't a major issue, but it is a glitch after all and may even make you feel that your phone screen is broken. The glitchy line looks like the some pixels on the phone screen are dead.

Users reported the "glitch" on Twitter

Many concerned users took to Twitter when they noticed this strange problem. One user wrote, "I thought my display was faulty." The bug has also been reported by WhatsApp blog WABetaInfo in a tweet.

There's another weird glitch reported by some iOS users where the WhatsApp icon seems to be missing from the Splash screen. This glitch too has been tweeted by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp has released a fix

Fortunately, WhatsApp has fixed this annoying bug in its latest beta version update for Android. And a fix for iOS is on its way. The update will first be rolled out to beta testers for trying out and will be released to the public later.

However, some users have claimed that the fix has created a weird effect by displacing the WhatsApp icon from the centre to slightly left of the splash screen. One user also posted a screenshot of the splash screen on Twitter.

WhatsApp's serious security bug

WhatsApp, which is used by billions of users worldwide, rolls out updates every few days with additional features and bug fixes, so it is common for users to notice some bugs in every update. But the Facebook-owned messaging app has been quick to fix bugs, many of which are more serious than this dodgy splash screen bug.

Not long ago, WhatsApp had released a patch to address a serious security bug which allowed hackers access to users information. WhatsApp owner, Facebook has even issued a rare warning about a major software glitch, which lets hackers hide malicious code inside some specially crafted MP4 video files which are shared on WhatsApp.

Access denied

The bug works in such a way that if a user who has received the infected video watches the clip, it allows the hackers to secretly run software which lets them carry out a denial of service attack, stopping the target user from accessing WhatsApp, or other services or the internet itself.

The clip can also be used in a remote code execution assault, which means that the hackers could run a range of software on the affected phone, stealing vital days such as bank account details or using the affected device to target other devices.

Update your WhatsApp ASAP

The security bug was reported very recently and affects Android users running WhatsApp versions released before version 2.19.274 and WhatsApp for iOS versions prior to version 2.19.100.

New group privacy setting

WhatsApp has even launched a new privacy feature that allows you to stop being pulled into group chats you don't want to participate in. The feature was rolled out to a limited number of users before earlier this year and is being officially released to all users.

With this new privacy setting, you'll be able to choose who can add you to groups, thereby letting you block those annoying friends you don't want to add you to useless groups.

How to enable the new group privacy feature

The feature is available when you update your WhatsApp app and can be accessed by opening the Settings which can be found at the bottom of the three-dotted menu on the top left of your WhatsApp home screen.

Once inside settings tap the 'Account' option, followed by 'Privacy' and then 'Groups.' You can choose who all can add you to groups with three options available, 'Everyone', 'Nobody' and 'My Contacts except.'

Choosing the 'Everyone' option lets everyone who has your WhatsApp number to add you to a group. The 'Nobody' option denies anybody the authority to add you to any group, and finally the 'My contacts except' option lets you choose the contacts who you don't want to add you to a group.

The feature may not seem all that important to you, but it helps your privacy by giving you more control over your WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp has released a statement saying: "WhatsApp groups continue to connect family, friends, co-workers, classmates, and more. As people turn to groups for important conversations, users have asked for more control over their experience. Today we're introducing a new privacy setting and invite system to help you decide who can add you to groups. With these new features, users will have more control over the group messages they receive. These new privacy setting will begin rolling out to some users starting today and will be available worldwide bin the coming days to those using the latest version of WhatsApp."