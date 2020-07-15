The messaging platform WhatsApp has gone down for the users all across the world for all the users in a 'global outage'. Downdetector.co.uk confirmed over 68,000 reports of the messaging app being down for some time, as confirmed by the Mirror.

The web and mobile customers claimed that the app is not getting connected when they try to send the messages. Around 88 percent of the problems that were confirmed on the down detector are connection-related. The spike was reported at around 8.30 pm in the UK.

WhatsApp Down

The users have got affected all around the world including those in Europe, the US, and also the southern and central America, India, and Australia. The messaging app is now trending on Twitter with over 320,000 tweets about the outage.

The Twitter users have shared funny memes on the social media platform expressing their shock at the outage alongside the hashtag #whatsappdown. The service also was down last month as thousands of the users confirmed the issues.

As per the independent monitor Down Detector, a huge rise in the problems got confirmed shortly ahead of 5 pm. Most of these are around the last seen feature while 24 percent claimed that they are having connection problems.

One of the users wrote, " Me coming to twitter to confirm if whatsapp is really down or my network is acting." Another Twitter user mentioned in his tweet," #whatsappdown Me heading to Twitter to confirm that whatsapp is indeed down". While another user stated," Rushing to twitter with your WhatsApp down seeing other people tweeting the same."