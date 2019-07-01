The lazy days of summer are just getting started, and Netflix has plenty to offer in July. Stay cool with new originals, new movies and returning TV shows.

Summer is always a good time to catch up on the fall and winter TV viewers missed. Syfy's "Wynonna Earp" Season 3 will hit streaming this month as will The CW's "In The Dark" and Hallmark Channel's "The Good Witch."

Netflix also has plenty of originals. The final season of "Orange is the New Black" premieres at the end of July as does the Chris Evans movie "The Red Sea Diving Resort." Audiences can celebrate Independence Day with "Stranger Things" Season 3 while "Queer Eye" Season 4 won't release until July 19.

There are plenty of new titles for the kids to watch too. Disney+ is coming in November, but the Mouse House isn't removing everything from Netflix yet. "The Princess and the Frog" returns to streaming while "Mary Poppins Returns" makes its streaming debut. Netflix also has a few family-friendly originals, including "Free Rein" Season 3, "Pinky Malinky" Part 3 and "Family Reunion."

Check out all the new movies and TV shows on Netflix in July 2019:

Available July 1

"Designated Survivor: 60 Days" (Netflix original)

"Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room"

"Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore"

"Astro Boy"

"Caddyshack"

"Caddyshack 2"

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (2005)

"Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke"

"Cloverfield"

"Disney's Race to Witch Mountain"

"Frozen River"

"Inkheart"

"Kill the Irishman"

"Lady in the Water"

"Little Monsters"

"Mean Dreams"

"Mean Streets"

"Megamind"

"Nights in Rodanthe"

"Paul Blart: Mall Cop"

"Philadelphia"

"Rain Man"

"Road House"

"Room on the Broom"

"Scream 3"

"Starsky & Hutch"

"Swiped"

"Swordfish"

"Taxi Driver"

"The Accountant of Auschwitz"

"The American"

"The Book of Eli"

"The Brothers Grimm"

"The Hangover"

"The Pink Panther"

"The Pink Panther 2"

"War Against Women"

"Who's That Knocking at My Door?"

July 2

"Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection" (Netflix original)

"Bangkok Love Stories: Plead" (Netflix original)

"Good Witch" Season 4

July 3

"The Last Czars" (Netflix original)

"Yummy Mummies" Season 2 (Netflix original)

July 4

"Kakegurui" Season 2

"Stranger Things 3" (Netflix Original)

July 5

"In The Dark" Season 1

July 6

"Free Rein" Season 3 (Netflix Family)

"The Iron Lady"

"Sicilian Ghost Story"

July 9

"Disney's Mary Poppins Returns"

"Kinky"

July 10

"Family Reunion" (Netflix Family)

"Grand Designs" Season 10

"Grand Designs" Season 15

"Parchís: El documental" (Netflix original)

July 11

"Cities of Last Things" (Netflix film)

July 12

"3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2" (Netflix Family)

"4 latas" (Netflix film)

"Blown Away" (Netflix original)

"Bonus Family" Season 3 (Netflix original)

"Extreme Engagement" (Netflix original)

"Kidnapping Stella" (Netflix film)

"Luis Miguel: The Series" Season 1

"Point Blank" (Netflix film)

"Smart People"

"Taco Chronicles" (Netflix original)

"True Tunes: Songs" (Netflix Family)

July 13

"Sorry Angel"

July 16

"The Break-Up"

"Disney's The Princess and the Frog"

"Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein" (Netflix original)

"Wynonna Earp" Season 3

July 17

"Pinky Malinky: Part 3" (Netflix Family)

July 18

"Secret Obsession" (Netflix film)

July 19

"Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed" (Netflix original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants" Season 3 (Netflix Family)

"La casa de papel: Part 3" (Netflix original)

"Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2" (Netflix original)

"Queer Eye" Season 4 (Netflix original)

"SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac" (Netflix anime)

"Typewriter" (Netflix original)

July 22

"Inglourious Basterds

July 24

"The Great Hack" (Netflix original)

July 25

"Another Life" (Netflix original)

"Workin' Moms" Season 2 (Netflix original)

July 26

"Boi" (Netflix film)

"The Exception"

"Girls With Balls" (Netflix film)

"My First First Love" Season 2 (Netflix original)

"Orange Is the New Black" Season 7 (Netflix original)

"The Son" (Netflix film)

"Sugar Rush" Season 2 (Netflix original)

"The Worst Witch" Season 3 (Netflix Family)

July 29

"The Croods"

July 30

"Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?" (Netflix original)

July 31

"Kengan Ashura: Part l" (Netflix anime)

"The Letdown" Season 2 (Netflix original)

"The Red Sea Diving Resort" (Netflix film)

"Wentworth" Season 7

