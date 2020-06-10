The bizarre suicidal cases in Russian hospitals are still continuing as three Coronavirus patients have jumped to their deaths from the hospital window, just like the previous cases, bringing the number of such incidents to seven. A 74-year-old Nadezhda Salkova fell from a fourth-floor window this week at Semashko Hospital in Moscow where she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Reports revealed that she was alone in her room on the day of her suicide. The circumstances of her 40 ft fall are under investigation by local police.

Earlier, 45-year-old Russian policewoman Natalya Shcherbakova fell 50 ft to her death during her treatment at a hospital. Her family then claimed that a drug may have made her suicidal. Just like Shcherbakova's family, other family members if the early victims have suggested the Coronavirus sufferers are experiencing suicidal thoughts from drugs used to treat them in the Russian hospitals.

Mysterious Suicide Cases in Russian Hospitals

Almost 10 days ago, a man, aged 68, suffering from the deadly Coronavirus, which has already claimed 6,134 lives in the country, plunged to his death from a window in the intensive care ward of Veterans' Hospital in Yaroslavl. Another man, aged 48, who was admitted to a Moscow perinatal hospital for Coronavirus treatment, had fallen from a 60 ft high hospital window. These cases of suicides have brought the number of Coronavirus-linked hospital window falls in Russia to seven, all but one of them fatal.

It was mentioned by Shcherbakova's family a drug called Levofloxacin used to treat her Coronavirus, may have altered the state of mind. Her distraught family has called for checks on the medicines and their mind-changing impact. The Russian policewoman Shcherbakova earlier told her family member that she was horrified about earlier SARS-CoV-2 linked hospital fall cases, which included medicines. Earlier she could not understand the reason behind several similar suicidal cases, but when she was admitted to hospital and put under medication, on May 31, she killed herself just like others.

On that day, at around 7.44 PM Shcherbakova told her family that she was being put up on a drip. Later, at around 11 pm her husband received a call and was informed about her suicide. The report claimed that she died soon afterward despite their attempts to save her.

Antibiotic Levofloxacin

Shcherbakova's family has been told that she was being treated with antibiotic Levofloxacin. This particular medication can be used to treat pneumonia. But in rare cases, the powerful medication can interfere with the nervous system and cause serious psychological side effects, including hallucinations, paranoia, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

Her family members were told there were also traces of an unnamed antidepressant in her blood. Close medical observation for two hours after taking this drug was recommended, but she had not been put under any supervision. However, at this time, it is not clear whether other victims were treated with this same drug.

Earlier, 47-year-old Dr. Yelena Nepomnyashchaya, a mother of two from a medical family, died after falling from a 50 ft window at her Krasnoyarsk hospital. She fell soon after complaining of an acute shortage of PPE in the hospital and died on May 1. She is the only one of the victims who was not known to be suffering from COVID-19.

Dr. Natalya Lebedeva, 48, who was hospitalized with novel Coronavirus, jumped from 60 ft on April 24 after she was "unfairly blamed" for the spread of the disease at her clinic in Star City, located near Moscow, the training center for cosmonauts.

The 37-year-old Dr. Alexander Shulepov remains in hospital with head injuries after he tried to kill himself by jumping from a second-floor window that caused skull fractures. His wife Maria Shulepova was not allowed to talk about the incident to the media.