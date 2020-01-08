On a day of portentous happenings, Iran was struck with a magnitude 4.9 earthquake near a strategic nuclear plant on Wednesday. The tremor was reported hours after Iran attacked two US bases in Iraq and a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed near Tehran, killing nearly 180 passengers.

The earthquake struck an area within 50 kilometres from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The epicentre of the quake was 10 kilometres underground, 17 kilometres south-southeast of Borazjan city, USGS added. The tremor happened at 6.49am local time.

Bushehr, which produces 1,000 megawatts of power, is Iran's only nuclear power plant. Ally Russia built the plant for Iran in 2013. There have been no reports of death or damage after the quake hit the region, state news agency IRNA confirmed. The same region was struck by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake some two weeks ago.