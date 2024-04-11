What is 'Zombie Drug'? Sierra Leone Declares State of Emergency while Addicts Turning to Grave Robbery

A potent narcotic known as 'Kush', derived from human bones, is wreaking havoc in Sierra Leone. With addicts turning to grave robbery for their next hit, the country faces a crisis. President Julius Maada Bio has declared a national emergency to combat the alarming surge in grave desecration, as reported by the BBC.

'Kush', the notorious narcotic, induces a prolonged hypnotic high, driving users to desperate measures. The drug's allure has led to an unprecedented increase in grave robberies across Sierra Leone.

President Bio voiced deep concern over the rising fatalities linked to 'Kush' and has mobilized a task force to address the crisis. Sierra Leone's only drug rehabilitation center in Freetown struggles to cope with the influx of addicts due to limited resources.

Dr. Abdul Jalloh of Sierra Leone's psychiatric hospital commended the emergency declaration as a vital step forward. The government plans to establish care centers staffed by professionals across districts to assist those battling addiction. Law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing investigations and arrests to dismantle the drug supply chain.

Hospital admissions related to 'Kush' have skyrocketed by an alarming 4,000% between 2020 and 2023. Though the exact death toll remains uncertain, medical professionals report a significant number of fatalities due to organ failure.

The epidemic of substance abuse poses grave concerns for Sierra Leone as it grapples with its devastating consequences. Police in Freetown are on high alert, safeguarding cemeteries to prevent further disturbances caused by the pursuit of the perilous 'Zombie' drug production.