What will be Ethereum's Value in 2030? The Crypto is Difficult to Manipulate and Has Natural Growth

While Bitcoin is the leader of all cryptocurrencies out in the market, the second best in line, Ethereum, is gaining momentum reaching all-time highs since two months. The question on everybody's minds is what would Ethereum's value be in 2030 and will it surpass Bitcoin in the long run.

Ethereum, which is trading at $4,311 at the time of publishing, pushed its overall market capital above $400 billion for the first time in its history. Also while Ethereum grew 40% in the recent months, Bitcoin grew only a mere 2% causing concerns that the leading crypto coin might be headed towards market saturation.

''Ethereum has been able to maintain its positive momentum with a crushing series of all-time highs in the past week. The current all-time high has reignited the ambitious sentiment that Ethereum may eventually flip bitcoin by market capitalization in the near future,'' said Konstantin Anissimov, the executive director of crypto exchange CEX.IO to Express.uk.

What Will Ethereum's Worth Be In 2030?

The potential long term growth for Ethereum is highly rewarding as investing in ETH gives an added advantage to trade the cryptocurrency for gold, cash and other digital assets. The scalability of the currency has a wider net as it is decentralized and not controlled by a large companies and billionaire individuals.

Majority of the stake in Ethereum is owned by regular investors and the growth is natural. Any changes in the market condition stands uniformed to the market trends and not be influenced by bigger internal forces nor can it be sharks.

Ethereum also considers itself serious in the business of finance just like Bitcoin and does not depend on hype and memes to promote its growth. ETH cannot be manipulated by big sharks, according to The Good Men Project.

CoinPrice forecasts Ethereum may touch the $10,000 mark by the end of the decade in 2030 but did not predict if ETH would surpass Bitcoin in the long run. So an investment at present in ETH would reward investors handsomely in the coming years.

However, as with any cryptocurrency, investors are solely responsible for the risk and make sure you're doing so with all the facts in mind and are prepared to potentially win or lose money.