The world of K-pop was rocked when Wonho announced his departure from the band MONSTA X. Reportedly, In an official statement, Starship Entertainment explained that Wonho is permanently leaving MONSTA X and that the group will be promoting as six members starting today. The decision was based on Wonho's wishes to avoid causing trouble to MONSTA X, and Starship Entertainment will continue to take legal action against malicious rumours.

The K-pop star is leaving under a shadow of suspicion, but what is the real reason behind the departure of MONSTA X's most popular members.

The record label's statement only mentions "malicious and distorted claims." However, the media has linked the departure to a series of allegations that Wonho owed approximately $27,000 to a former roommate before he joined the band. Yet debt hardly seems like a career-ending sin. Not when Kanye West now regularly claims he's millions of dollars in the red.

The fact that a popular K-pop star would be in debt is not a far-fetched theory, however, the amount in question is not high enough for Wonho to not be able to pay it back if the allegations are true. So, his departure seems all the more mysterious.

Adding fuel to fire, new allegations of Wonho stiffing his debtors have come up with Jung Da Eun, with whom the 26-year-old singer was a close friend and who appeared on the famous K-pop show "Ullzzang Generation", claiming in her Instagram that he borrowed money and hasn't paid it back. She also added, "That annoys me after seeing him on TV. As soon as I find out his number, he disappears." These are inflammatory allegations that are adding their voice to the crowd.

It didn't stop there with Han Seo Hee joining the witch hunt and also claimed that he owes her money. Starship Entertainment responded to these accusations by standing by Wonho, they said that Jung DaEun's claims aren't true. They explained that the entertainment company will not be responding to their claims since it is all false. Meanwhile, Jung Da Eun continues to accuse Wonho, revealing that back in 2008 he was a suspect in an aggravated theft investigation. Starship Entertainment has not yet responded to that particular claim from Jung Da Eun.

Wonho was a rising star in the K-pop scene who was about to make his debut in the coveted North American market. The timing of the tenuous scandal is suspect. It may even lend credence to the theory that Wonho was set up or his career sabotaged.

Fans, however, want him back with MONSTA X. Apparently, Fans in Korea have also left post-it notes outside Starships' headquarters with messages of support for the singer. You can check out his letter to the fans below.

This is Wonho.

First, I would like to apologize for not being able to keep the promise that I would only provide good memories to our fans and for causing them pain. Furthermore, I apologize for causing concern to many people due to my personal issues.

I have received undeserving blessings and love while promoting as a MONSTA X member. I sincerely thank you for making precious memories for me. To the members who worked hard with me and stayed with me, I would like to tell them that I'm thankful and that I love them. [I would also like to show them] my apologetic heart.

There was a time when I was immature and have made big and small mistakes, but after becoming a trainee and making my debut, I stayed on track and worked hard to avoid being ashamed of myself.

I am announcing that I am leaving MONSTA X today.

I am apologetic for causing harm to the members due to the unfortunate issues related to me. More than anything, I am sorry for disappointing my fans who believed in me. I have reached this decision after seeing many people having a hard time because of me.

In addition to our members, I once again sincerely bow my head in apology to the fans who have believed in me and supported me.

Please give strength to MONSTA X.

The members have nothing to do with me.

I carefully ask that you at least give support and encouragement to the members.

They are people who are too good to stop and get hurt like this because of someone like me.

I am so thankful and apologetic to the staff, members, and lastly our fans who have allowed me to enjoy such happiness until this point.