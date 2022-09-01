What Was the Actual Cause of Elvis Actor and Singer Shonka Dukureh's Death?

The ongoing speculations over the death of Shonka Dukureh, the actor and singer of Elvis have come to an end with Tennessee's Davidson County Medical Examiner's office declaring hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease," as the actual cause of her death.

Dukureh, 44, was recently found dead in her bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment in Nashville. She lived in her apartment with her two young children. She played the role of Big Mama Thorton in the Elvis biopic which was released recently and was widely appreciated for the same.

Dukureh's sudden death had raised suspicion about death being a "murder" or a "suicide".

Was Dukureh's Death Caused by Side Effects of Covid-19 Vaccine?

Some of the social media followers who belong to the anti vax groups have blamed Dukureh's symptoms that led to her sudden death as the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines. They added that a large number of young people lost their lives after developing similar symptoms post Covid-19 vaccination. However, a faction of social media followers believe that the actor was lonely and distressed which why she was suffering from hypertension and cardiovascular disease that took her life at such a young age.

A report published by People stated referred to report given by Tennessee's Davidson County Medical Examiner's office that stated hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as the cause of her death. The report also stated that hypertension is more commonly known as high blood pressure. Atherosclerosis describes the "thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery.

A Twitter user shared his concerns adding, "the VACCINE causes these symptoms Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh's Cause of Death Confirmed Following Autopsy."

