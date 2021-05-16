What is Twitter Blue? Feature-Laden Paid Service to Cost $2.99 Per Month?

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong has said that Twitter is working on a paid version. The service, which will be called Twitter Blue, will cost $2.99 per month.

"Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service "Twitter Blue", priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features," Wong said in a tweet. Wong, who often tweets about user interfaces in apps, said Twitter is working on a tiered subscription model.

What are the Features of Twitter Blue?

A major feature of Twitter Blue is an option to include an 'Undo Tweets' feature. Yet another feature touted to be present in the service is a feature called Collections wherein users can save and organize their favorite tweets into Collections so that they're easier to find later. The users will also be able to share their Collections with other users.

"Twitter is working on Bookmark Collections, aka the 'folders in bookmark' that lots of folks have asked for," Wong said.

Premium Experience

Twitter Blue will also offer premium experience for the subscribers. Wong suggests that there will be a tiered subscription model, which offers a much less cluttered user experience.

IANS news agency says that Twitter has not yet officially reacted to the tweet.

The agency adds that Twitter acquired Scroll, the $5-per-month subscription service, earlier this month. This service removes ads from websites that participate.

However, early comments from Twitter users betrayed doubts about the purported Twitter plan. Users said they weren't too certain if a mere 'ad removal' warranted a paid option on the popular microblogging site.

Twitter Wants to Double its Total Annual Revenue

That said, there have been speculations about the possibility of a paid option from Twitter, even as the social media leader was planning to monetize its huge user base.

Twitter wants to double its total annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023, CEO Jack Dorsey had said. This would be possible if Twitter can achieve at least 315 million monetisable daily active users (mDAU).

"Our goal is to more than double our total annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023. This requires us to gain market share with performance ads, grow brand advertising, and expand our products to small and medium sized businesses throughout the world," Dorsey had added.