People say that our lives are made up of the number of experiences we have in our everyday lives. Well, this is the half-truth, says Willy Hobal, who is one of the top names in the hospitality sector serving as the luxury hotel specialist who owns his firm Hobal Luxury Collection . This young gentleman believes that not just everyday life experiences but experiences of travel make our lives more beautiful and special. Travel experiences, according to him, plays one of the most important roles in why people continue to explore the world.

However, technology too has an important role to play in our travel experiences where people can document anything, anytime they want, Willy Hobal points out that nothing can ever compare with experiencing places firsthand. So, let's know from this ace luxury hotel specialist why he thinks travel experiences are much more special than our everyday life experiences.

• Travel opens up your mind: Visiting a new place, in itself means the individual has an open mindset to set out on a journey that he/she has never been before. When people expose themselves to the unexpected when travelling, they broaden their minds to further limits. Being open-minded to a new culture, food and people makes travel experiences more special.

• Helps embrace interacting: No matter the reserved soul you may be, when one sets out on a journey, one must be willing to embrace interactions and communications with locals, culture and nature. This helps individuals get a well-rounded experience of a new place and the opportunity to interact with like-minded people across the globe.

• Helps in getting out of the comfort zone: The best thing that travel does is that it helps people come out of their comfort zones and help stretch their boundaries. Experts say that pushing oneself physically, mentally and emotionally often yields great rewards and experiences.

