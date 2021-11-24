US teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted last week of intentional homicide and four other charges, is considering changing his name as well as losing weight and growing a beard. The 18-year-old had shot dead two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.

The US teen said he is also planning to move out of Illinois to parts unknown. When asked if he had any idea about where he might be moving to, "America," was the only answer he gave, according to NewsNation. "I don't want to say on air where I plan to live, just to be free of any harassment," the 18-year-old said on the show "Banfield."

Hailed by many right-wingers as a 'hero' for being the young man who stepped up for justice when the police stepped aside, the teenager also ruled out the likelihood of joining politics.

Rittenhouse's attorney, Mark Richards, had spoken to Fox News on Monday stating a change of name would be in the teen's interest. Richards also said he would advise him to stay out of the public eye and start his life over.

"I think there's a lot of people who want to use Kyle for their own means," Richards told Fox News. "People want to use his name, get it out there so they can get some publicity. I think it's cheap," the attorney had said.

"Once you give up your name and your likeness and you join those causes, I think a lot of people will use you for their own purposes," he said. "You won't be able to control it."

Richards added: "I hope he makes the right choices. I would think his life would be a lot easier being anonymous and going on with his life, as opposed to trying to keep some of his fervent supporters happy."

Last Friday, Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges by 12 jurors who found him not guilty for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, using an AR-15-type rifle during protests on August 25, 2020, that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The defense said Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

The teenager, who had testified before the jury that he acted in self-defense, had broken down during an emotional testimony while recalling the shootings that had taken place that night.