What is Kuru? QAnon Theorist Says Hillary Clinton Died of Disease From Cannibalism

According to recent claims, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has died of a disease related to cannibalism. The claim was made by former actress and QAnon conspiracy theorist Cristen Weldon. She had said so in an interview with Up Front, a far-right religious podcast on May 6, 2021. She said that Clinton had died of Kuru, eight months ago.

This news was first carried by Newsweek soon after the podcast video was reported by Right Wing Watch. In the video, Weldon was speaking to the host Francine Fosdick and the host mentioned conspiracy theorist Gene Consensei popular as "decode" and said that Clinton had died a long time ago. Weldon was seen agreeing to the claim.

Clinton Died 8 Months Ago: Cristen Weldon

Weldon was heard as saying, "Yeah, she [Hillary Clinton] passed a long time ago. I don't think it was 2018, I think it was about 8 months ago, she died of kuru. She was not hanged or anything, she just expired." Former actress also said that Clinton was on stage four of Kuru disease and was barely taking a breath a minute.

But factually there is no report of Hillary Clinton's death. Nor are there medical reports of her suffering from the Kuru disease. Weldon herself did not provide any proof but spoke randomly about Hillary Clinton's death during podcast.

The Doppleganger Theory

Hillary Clinton has been a target of conspiracy theories of far-right groups for many years now. In 2016, Clinton was caught on camera fainting during a 9/11 memorial in New York. This led to speculations of Clinton using a stand-in. She was rushed to her daughter Chelsea Clinton's house instead of hospital.

The theory of doppleganger made news on social media and people started sharing photographs with claims that Clinton looked thin in some photos and she looked too healthy for a person who was unwell in others. There were also reports that Teresa Barnwell [known as Hillary's impersonator] was filling in for the former U.S. Secretary of State.

But none of these claims have been proved. In fact, Hillary Clinton spoke to CNN's Fareed Zakaria on May 2, 2021 and had expressed her concerns about President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

What is Kuru Disease?

Kuru is a disease connected to the nervous system. Kuru is said to have developed through a practice of consuming the brain tissue of dead people. This was practiced as a funeral ritual in New Guinea. It has been banned since 1960, but still there are reports of people practicing it illegally. Reports claim that disease has a long incubation period between being exposed and developing symptoms. So far, there is no medication or cure for this disease. Thus those affected go into a comatose state and die within six months of first experiencing the symptoms including unsteady gait, tremors, and slurred speech, extreme mood swings.