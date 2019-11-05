Kim Kardashian West is back to the gym in full swing. The reality star has claimed to have gained around 18 pounds since last year and has her weight-goal set before her 40th birthday. Kim has her focus set on losing the weight she has gained in the past year and wants to do so before her upcoming birthday in October 2020. The mother of four has spoken about her fitness routines on Instagram stories and is keeping her fans updated.

Kim recorded some videos of her working out at the gym for her fans and said, "And yeah, I mean, sometimes you fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago." According to Us Weekly, Kim who weighed 116 pounds last year is working really hard to achieve her goals currently. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star says "To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs."

In 2018, Kim had lost a lot of weight which she was certainly proud of but, her sisters Khloe and Kendall along with her mother were concerned and claimed that she was losing too much weight. To achieve her goals Kim Kardashian West had eliminated sugar, started being mindful of what she included in her diet and was working out for 90 minutes every day. She did a lot of weight training during the process of achieving her goals. In August 2018, Kim Kardashian told E!, "I've lost 20 pounds and I'm really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I'm, like, 116 and it just feels good." She also admitted that she never saw results quickly but since she stuck to her routine, she began experiencing changes.