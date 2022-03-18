What is Just Stop Oil? UK Activist Neck-ties Himself to Goal Post During Premier League Match

A activist from the Just Stop Oil group tied himself to a goalpost during a Premier League match at Goodison Park wearing a 'Just Stop Oil t-shirt,' causing the referee to briefly stop play.

The 21-year-old activist Louis was arrested on Thursday by Merseyside police following his acts at the field as he interrupted the game for nearly eight minutes. Louis neck-tied himself to the Everton goal, delaying the game until the officials set him free.

Why Did Louis Neck-tie Himself to Goal Post?

When explaining why he has chosen this action, Louis said: "It's 2022 and it's time to look up, time to step up and not stand by. It's time to act like it's an emergency."

The activist underlined that report after report is telling that his future is going to be dire over the government's poor actions against climate change. "My government is telling me not to worry and pay into a pension."

UK funding new oil fields in the North Sea

Louis called to resist the government maintaining that it is betraying people by not taking enough actions against the breaking down of the climate.

"Our government is betraying us by funding new oil fields in the North Sea. New oil means the destruction of our children's future. It means war on small island states. And it means suffering now for the poorest and most marginalized in all regions," he added.

What Just Stop Oil Has To Say About Incident?

The group said that with such efforts it is calling on ordinary people to join thousands of us in mass civil resistance in April. "Our demand is simple: the Government must get a grip and stop licensing all new fossil fuel projects."

It came as a 20-year-old law student of the University of Manchester a day before glued-on to the goalposts of the Emirates Stadium.

"Sorry to have interrupted your game, but no one listens unless we do crazy shit like this. This beautiful game, like your lives, will be disrupted by increasingly extreme weather events in the years to come," said the activist Kai.