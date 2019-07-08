Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie have only spoken to each other once, and their conversation also revolved around the reason why they might speak to each other again: Brad Pitt.

Aniston previously opened up her first and only face-to-face conversation with Jolie during an interview with Vanity Fair. She recalled that back in 2004, just days before filming for Pitt and Jolie's movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" started, she ran into Jolie in a car park.

The "Friends" actress" shared that she told Jolie how much her then-husband had been looking forward to working with her on their movie. Aniston also told her fellow Hollywood star that she hopes she and Pitt have a blast filming the flick.

"I pulled over and introduced myself," Aniston recalled. "I said, 'Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.'"

Aniston also reflected on Pitt meeting Jolie for the first time when they started shooting scenes for "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," reportedly saying that her ex-husband "was gone" for the "Maleficent" star at that moment.

Aniston and Pitt were married for five years before splitting and finalizing their divorce in 2005. Just three months after ending his marriage with Aniston, Pitt confirmed that he and Jolie were expecting their first biological child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. At the time, Pitt also legally adopted Jolie's kids, Maddox and Zahara, whose last names were changed to Jolie-Pitt.

Pitt tied the knot with Jolie in 2014, but the estranged couple announced their separation just two years later. Now, Pitt and Jolie are reportedly nearing the finalization of their divorce.

Meanwhile, Aniston has consistently claimed that she and Pitt had no hard feelings for each other following their divorce. And earlier this year, the two exes seemed to prove their amicable relationship when Pitt made an appearance at Aniston's 50th birthday bash. A source told People that Pitt reportedly wanted to show his support for his ex-wife.

