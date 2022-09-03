What is Hodgkin's Lymphoma? Actress Jane Fonda Reveals Condition, Says Prognosis is Good

The news reports confirming that Hollywood actor Jane Fonda is diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma has given rise to various speculations on social media. Questions abound on social media if this disease is a fully treatable one..

Fonda, 84, has come out in open with the details about her diagnosis and about Hodgkin's Lymphoma which is a form of cancer. She said that she has started with the treatment including Chemotherapy which is going on well.

How Serious is this Form of Cancer?

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a form of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, a part of the body's immune system that enables us to fight with the germs. The condition occurs when the body starts producing excessive abnormal lymphocytes which is a type of white blood cell.

This type of cancer is treatable but a lot depends upon the stage and the individual's condition.

However, in the words of the actress this is a very treatable cancer and 80% of the people survive. She calls herself lucky adding that she will carry on with her work as a "climate activist" like earlier and also carry her routine activities without much change.

A report published by CBS News stated that the actor used the announcement of her cancer as an opportunity to advocate for more equal and accessible healthcare in US. "I realize, and it's painful, that I am privileged in this," Fonda said. "Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don't have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."

A large number of her fans have taken to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.

A Twitter user while sharing her feelings wrote, "Jane Fonda announces she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma -Sending healing love for this amazing woman! Always using your platform for the good of the people! Even now! You got this @Janefonda#HealingVibes."

Another user shared, "Dear @Janefonda, we share a birthday, you and I. My husband also had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and survived two bouts with it. He's been cancer-free for 15 years now. I will be pulling for you every day, Solstice Baby, and I know you'll get through this."