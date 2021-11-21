What Happened to Richard Williams? Father of Tennis Superstars, Serena and Venus Williams 'Incapacitated'

Tennis superstars, Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams is 'incapacitated' after suffering two strokes. Richard, who coached his Tennis superstar daughters, and is the subject of a Hollywood biopic starring Will Smith, is being cared for by his 'mystery son' with a criminal history.

According to court records, Richard, 79, who is unable to speak due to his declining health, has given power of attorney to Chavoita Lesane, a son he had via an unknown relationship, and not to his celebrity daughters. The court records further showed that Richard is under Lesane's care who is also acting as his interpreter at the moment. Lesane is believed to have been put in charge of his father's estate while Richard was going through a messy divorce with his wife, Lakeisha Graham.

Richard Williams released his autobiography 'Black and White: The Way I See It' in 2014, which is a detailed account of how he coached his daughters Venus and Serena Williams to greatness. Court documents showed Richard suffered two strokes since 2016. He also suffers from a neurological condition, that affects his mouth and his ability to speak.

Who is Richard Williams' 'mystery son'?

Chavoita Lesane is the CEO of a Florida-based music promotion company ChaVam. Lesane is said to have played a vital role in finalizing the deal for his father's 2014 autobiography with the publishing house Simon & Schuster. It is not clear what kind of relationship does Lesane shares with her star half-sisters Serena and Venus.

Criminal history

According to Florida court records, Lesane has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement. In addition to traffic infractions on more than one occasion, Lesane was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman in 1998. The case, however, was dropped later. He was charged with battery again 3 years later and pleaded no contest. He was also reported as a 'habitual offender' of traffic offenses and was served with four years probation for driving with a suspended license.

Lesane was charged with multiple offenses including disturbing the peace and brawling, several traffic felonies, resisting arrest, and domestic violence. He, however, was never convicted as most of the cases were either 'dropped or abandoned.'

Richard Williams' other sons

Richard Williams had five children with his first wife, Betty Johnson before Serena and Venus were born. Richard and Betty shared Sabrina, Richard III, Ronner, Reluss, and Reneeka before they got divorced in 1973. Richard III and Ronner are also said to have criminal records, including gun and assault charges.

After the divorce, Richard married Oracene Price in 1980, with whom he had Serena and Venus. Price already had three children, Yetunde, Isha, and Lyndrea from a previous marriage. The couple divorced in 2002. Williams then married his third wife, Lakeisha Graham in 2010 with whom he had another son, Dylan Starr Richard Williams in 2012.