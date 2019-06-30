An app named DeepNude is now the most controversial debating point on the internet, as it allows users to create nude images of women in a single click. In this online app, the programmer used neural networks to remove the clothing of women from images and due to its sleazy nature, it has been downloaded by thousands of users within a very short period of time.

The software was initially spotted by Samantha Cole of Motherboard and in her report, she revealed that the app is available to download free for windows. However, for the premium version that offers a better resolution, the developer charges $99.

Even though the images created by both the free and premium versions carried watermarks that indicates its fake origin, usage of advanced tools could easily hide it, and thus these images can be misused by potential sexual perverts with ease.

Interestingly, the creator of this DeepNude app that offers DeepFake nude images still remains anonymous. In an exclusive talk with the Motherboard, the anonymous creator who requested to go by the name Alberto revealed that he was inspired by the old comic books in the 1960s and 1970s that adverts the usage of X-ray spectacles that help the users to see through other's body.

"I also said to myself: the technology is ready within everyone's reach. So if someone has bad intentions, having DeepNude doesn't change much... If I don't do it, someone else will do it in a year," said Alberto.

However, now, due to widespread outrage claiming that this software is objectifying women, Alberto has finally taken down the application.

"Despite the safety measures adopted, if 5,00,000 people use it, the probability that people will misuse it is too high. We don't want to make money this way," wrote Alberto in his recent Twitter post.