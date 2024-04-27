What is Golden Rice? Philippine Court Blocks Commercial Production of Genetically Modified Rice Over Safety Concerns

A recent court ruling in the Philippines has halted the production of genetically modified (GM) golden rice for commercial use, citing safety concerns. The decision also applies to GM eggplant, known as BT brinjal.

In 2021, the Philippines became the first country to approve the commercial release of golden rice, locally known as Malusog Rice. The rice, enriched with beta-carotene, aimed to address childhood blindness, as reported by AFP news agency.

Developed over two decades by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), golden rice contains beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in the body, crucial for immune function, vision, and overall health.

Vitamin A deficiency is a significant concern in many developing nations, including the Philippines, where millions of children suffer from it, leading to childhood blindness. However, critics argue that genetically modified crops like golden rice pose environmental, health, and livelihood risks.

The Court of Appeals in Manila revoked the biosafety permit for golden rice's commercial production, responding to concerns raised by opponents, including Greenpeace. The court emphasized the government's duty to protect environmental and public health interests amidst scientific uncertainties regarding GM crops.

While opponents celebrated the ruling, proponents, including scientists involved in golden rice's development, maintain its safety. PhilRice's executive director, John de Leon, expressed the institute's intention to review the ruling's implications, hinting at a potential challenge by the government.

The verdict underscores the ongoing debate surrounding genetically modified crops and calls for rigorous risk assessment before their commercial release.