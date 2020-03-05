North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a personal letter on March 4, to South Korea over the rising trend of COVID-19 contractions as reported in a briefing in Seoul, where the coronavirus has attacked more than 6,000 people.

Kim's letter intends to be a "message of comfort" to the people of South Korea, according to President Moon Jae-in's senior secretary for public communication, Yoon Do-han. Kim's "candid thoughts and positions" with regard to South Korea were shared in the letter.

Act of Balance

The test-launch of two short-range ballistic missiles was reported a few days back, such a test was not seen since November 2019. A day before this launch, in October, Kim had sent a message of condolence to Moon's loss of his mother. Analysts put this as an 'act of balance' before the missile test in November.

The letter, which analysts also called the 'act of balance' came after Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong, compared the SK presidents' office to a "frightened dog," after Moon's office criticised of the missile test of NK, calling it "so regretful and disappointing" and "perfectly foolish."

COVID-19 has created a major stir around the world

In his letter, Kim expressed that South would "prevail in this fight without fail" offering "unwavering friendship and trust," according to Yoon. Moon is said to have replied with gratitude on Thursday. To remind that the second summit in Vietnam between Kim and Trump in 2019, did not end with any deal. This is said to have created an indifference between the two Korea's. Only time shall tell where these balancing acts will take the relation between the Koreas.

The COVID-19 outbreak has created a stir around the world in more than 86 countries. The virus has already infected more than 95,000 people worldwide and has claimed the lives of more than 3,200 people.