What is a Buck Moon? Everything About Incredible Night Sky View in July 

Buck Moon is the summer season's first full moon for the people in the US. It will be visible on Thursday (July 10) just after sunset and will remain in the sky throughout the night. Though stargazers and casual observers are well aware of the moon cycle, there is always an excitement among them to spot the full moon in the sky, especially when the moon rises with an unusual colour or in a large size.

Buck Moon is one among them because it is one of the lowest-hanging full moons of this year. It will be the farthest full moon from the sun, and the first full moon in the Northern Hemisphere. The best visibility of this full moon is during the moonrise. Here is everything about Buck Moon, including the meaning behind its traditional name, rising time, and the best way to see the incredible lunar display.

What is a Buck Moon?

It is the first full moon of July, and this name is commonly used in North America. The Buck Moon got its name from the bucks (male deer) because the antlers of this animal are at their peak this month before they shed them and start the process of growing them again.

This full moon is also known by several other names, including the Thunder Moon (referring to the frequent thunderstorms in July), the Berry Moon (due to the abundance of wild berries), the Salmon Moon (because of the salmons' return after the spawning season), Mead Moon or Herb Moon.

When is the Buck Moon in 2025?

This year, the Buck Moon will be visible on Thursday (July 10) with peak elimination at 4:37 pm EST. Unfortunately, it wouldn't be fully visible until sunset on that day. Still, many viewers can watch it nearly in its original size and luminous throughout the night. The best time to watch the lunar display is shortly after the moon rises.

Even though stargazers need a pair of binoculars or a good telescope for a clearer view of the Buck Moon, they can get a clear view with their naked eyes if they look towards the southeast immediately after sunset. Here is when the moon rises in different parts of the country for the best view of the Buck Moon:

Phoenix - 8:05 pm MST

Los Angeles - 8:32 pm PST

New York City - 8:53 pm EST

Chicago - 8:54 pm CST

Dallas - 9:00 pm CST

The moon will appear golden and large near the horizon because of a phenomenon known as the moon illusion. It is always good to choose a viewpoint away from city lights and pollution for the best visibility of the Buck Moon. It is important to note that Thursday night is not only about the full moon. Early risers may get a chance to watch Venus and Saturn in the sky during the early hours of the day. Venus will be visible in the eastern sky, and Saturn will shine brightly in the southeast.