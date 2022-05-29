What Are Zircon Missiles? Footage Shows Russia Testing 7,000 MPH Nuclear Capable Hypersonic Missile

Russia tested its new hypersonic missile which can strike targets at 1,000 km with nearly a speed of 7,000 mph. Zircon missile was tested ahead of its deployment amid the Ukraine war. The nuclear-capable missile also known as Tsirkon was fired from Admiral Gorshkov's frigate in the Barents Sea.

Russia also showed a video of the testing of the Zircon missile, which will be deployed on frigates and submarines.

Zircon Missile is Nuclear Capable

The missile, which has a speed of 6,670mph, was fired from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the Barents Sea and it hit a target at a range of 625 miles in the White Sea.

Russia's deputy defense minister Alexey Kryvoruchko revealed in January that state tests of the Zircon sea-based hypersonic missiles were almost completed and deliveries were set to begin in 2022. The missile is capable of targeting sea and land targets.

Zircon is Putin's Choice to Destroy American Cities

Previously, Russia's state control TV claimed that the weapon is one of the favorite choices of Putin to destroy American cities in case of an atomic conflict.

Moscow claimed that the test was successful and it's a significant step in improving Russia's security, in increasing (our) defense capability.

Zircon Missile Has Variable Trajectory

Russian State TV Zvezda the speed of the Zircon hypersonic missile is so high that it prevents the opponent's air defense system from detecting its impact in time, according to Daily Mail.

The channel also went on to claim that the missile has variable trajectory which helps it to avoid detection.

It's also being claimed that to there are very less possibilities to properly see the missile launch or its flight due to its high speed

Igor Krokhmal, the frigate's captain, claimed that no one will see the missile launch or its flight. 'They will only see when the missile hits the target. A surface target, a coastal target. I don't think there will be anything to counter this in the next few years."