What are Kalibr Missiles? Leaked Images Show Russian Forces Loading Nuclear-Capable Missiles Into Ukraine-Bound Submarine

The Russian forces have been pictured loading nuclear-capable missiles into one of their submarines that is set to be deployed near Ukraine amid the war. Leaked images show nuclear-capable Kalibr missiles being loaded into Russia's diesel-electric submarine.

Veliky Novgorod submarine was being fitted with nuclear missiles a few days back by the Russian military, according to the Ukraine Now Telegram channel.

The Russians loaded the missiles a few days before as a submarine was being deployed near the Black Sea.

Kalibr Can Carry Nuclear, Conventional Warheads

"By blocking shipping, conducting surface situation detection and aerial reconnaissance, [the Russians] continue to carry the threat of a missile attack on almost the entire territory of Ukraine," said Ukraine's Yug operation command, according to Daily Star.

Kalibr missiles were previously spotted in 2014 as Russian submarines were deployed in the Mediterranean and launched missiles against rebels in Syria's Idlib.

Putin's Kalibr missiles are able to carry nuclear and conventional warheads and it has been used in the current invasion. However, it has been misfired a number of times during the exercises.

Russia's Land Attack Cruise Missile

Kalibr missiles are Russia's Land Attack Cruise Missile (LACM), which have a range of 1,500 to 2,500 km. The missile is one of the major weapons of the Russian Navy, according to Missile Threat.

It is a submarine and ship-based missile which has been in service since 2014. The sea-launched land-attack cruise missile is being used currently by the Russian navy to target Ukrainian cities.

Last month, Russia launched nearly eight Kalibr cruise missiles against Ukraine. The missiles launched from a Buyan-M class Corvette struck a Ukrainian arms depot.

Russian Defence Ministry had also released a video of the strike, making the attack as a demonstration of Moscow's powerful weapons to its people.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said seaborne precision missiles hit an arsenal in the settlement of Orzhev 14 kilometers northwest of the city of Rovno. The strike destroyed a major Ukrainian arsenal with arms and military hardware, also supplied by western countries, according to TASS.