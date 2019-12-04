As you heard it right, the Electric Forest Festival is back in town with its 10th-anniversary line-up. Ending the long wait, the official festival website uploaded the poster with the list of performers on December 3, 2019.

The music festival, which primarily focuses on electronic music, also has a range of pop singers, rappers, and performers from various other genres. The 2020 Electric Forest Festival chapter featuring Flume, Major Lazer, and BASSNECTAR is all set to rave down Michigan the coming summer.

Apart from the above names, other prominent artists to perform their gigs this season are - Big Gigantic, The Black Madonna, Louis The Child, Boys Noize, Diplo, and Big Boi. As the count on begins, do not forget to collect your tickets on time.

Grab your tickets on

Amigos, tighten your belts. The chase is going to be frenzy this Friday, December 6, 2019 as the tickets go on sale online and offline. Meanwhile, Loyalty On Sale begins on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10 am Eastern Time.

Find your passes here: https://electricforestfestival.com/tickets/

Come on! Mark your calenders

Beginning date: Thursday, 25 June 2020

Ending Date: Sunday, 28 June 2020

How to get to the Forest

Nearest towns: Detroit/Ann Arbor and Chicago (3-hour drive), St. Louis, and Indianapolis

Nearest airport: Muskegon (MKG) ( 30 minutes drive)

Airline services: United Airlines through Chicago O'Hare

The sacred ground

Electric Forest GA Camping Entrance

7100 South Water Road

Rothbury, MI 49437

P.S. Do not forget to take the Winston Road Exit from US 31.

Well, you better not take these to the forest

As the Forest prepares itself to welcome its decade-old fans, the tribe-leaders would like their fellow music lovers to be cautious of the things they carry to the sacred ground. As the official website warns, "these items will be confiscated if found and may not be returned." So tribespeople, keep your eyes and ears out and check out the list below:

No fireworks, flying prayer lanterns, or explosives

No grills, open flame, candles, or charcoal (small Coleman-style camp stoves will be the one exemption from this rule)

No generators (RV's with built-in generators that run off the RV's gas are permitted, external gas generators and gas cans are not permitted. Solar generators are exempt)

No gas/fuel cans of any kind (with the exception of small propane containers for camp stoves listed above)

No glass (Handheld mirrors are allowed, if you can't hold it in one hand please leave it at home)

No kegs or hard liquor

No drones

No laser pointers

No illegal substances

No weapons of any kind

No tiki torches

No golf clubs

No hammers

No unauthorized merchandise

No helium tanks

No bicycles, skateboards, or scooters

No One Wheelers

No American Indian headdresses

No threatening signs or apparel

The decade-one final line-up

Here's the full list of the 10th-Anniversary Electric Forest Festival line-up: