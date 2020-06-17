The world-famous rapper Akon is a man of many talents, with his resume claiming every skill from singing to producing. He has now decided to make a real-life city similar to Wakanda and announced a $6 billion construction contract to build a futuristic, cryptocurrency-themed City.

The city will be built just outside the capital of Senegal, Dakar. The Senegalese-American singer Akon entered a contract with the U.S.-based engineering and consulting firm, KE International, earlier this month. The firm has already generated the initial $4 billion from investors that will be used to finish the first and second phases of construction. The singer has shared the conceptual images of Akon City.

Akon City Construction

The first phase of the Akon City construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 that will include the construction of roads, a Hamptons Hospital campus, Hamptons Mall, a school, a police station, a waste facility, and a power plant. The second phase of construction will end in 2029 that will focus on integrating businesses to run on Akon's AKoin cryptocurrency and will include parks, a stadium, universities, and an industrial complex. Inhabitants of the metropolis will buy goods and services using AKoins, which will form the basis of city's economy.

Akoin is a cryptocurrency powered by a marketplace of tools and services with the aim to help fulfill the dreams of entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.

US-based Kenyan entrepreneur and Investor, Julius Mwale also agreed to become a partner and help build the city in Senegal. Mwale is also working with KE International to generate his $2 billion Mwale Medical and Technology City project in Kenya. As per reports, Macky Sall, the President of Senegal, recently said Akon City will fall under a special tax zone with tax breaks geared towards encouraging several companies to invest.

Akon City will be a Leader in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified city, operation on 100 percent renewable energy, and the only second LEED city in Africa following Mwale's Mwale Medical and Technology City. The entire Akon City construction is expected to be completed in 2030.