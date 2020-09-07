President Donald Trump has threatened to cease federal funding for educational institutions that teach 'The 1619 Project'. What is the controversial project? The 'The 1619 Project', which is a New York Times initiative, provides an alternative narrative of American history claiming that it began in 1619 when the African slaves arrived in Virginia.

The series ' The 1619 Project' was started by the New York Times Magazine in August 2019 on the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. The series aims to reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative, claims the outlet.

Award Winning '1619 Project' Threatens Federal Funding

The controversial series by Nikole Hannah-Jones, 'The 1619 Project' has drawn a lot of ire from the historians and political figures for insisting that slave trade was a prominent factor in the creation of America.

The series had won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary and the Pulitzer Center has developed a package that allows schools to teach the project's lessons.

NTD reported that a few critics claimed that the project was an attempt to rewrite the American history 'through a left-wing lens'. The series also ruffled some feathers among historians who pointed out the inaccuracies in the project including the American Revolution being fought to preserve the institution of slavery rather than for seeking independence from Britain, the outlet stated.

In a tweet, the US President said that the Department of Education is looking into the matter of The 1619 Project being part of school curriculum. "Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded!," he wrote. Trump's response came to a user's tweet which stated that California has implemented the 1619 project into the public schools. "soon you won't recognize America," the user mentioned.

Social Media Divided Over The '1619 Project'

Earlier in July, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) introduced a bill which proposed that funds be denied to a school that uses the 1619 Project.

Trump's threat to stop the funding to the schools teaching 'The 1619 Project' once again brought the series into limelight with mixed reactions from the social media users.

"The 1619 Project is not a teaching tool. It's hate propaganda poisoning the minds of our vulnerable children. Stop spreading hatred, fear and racism," wrote a user.

"Don't fund the dept. of education at all if there is one classroom teaching the 1619 project. Why fund anti American propaganda to be shoved into the minds of youth?" tweeted another.

"Trump warned schools teaching 1619 project will not be funded. Is the art of the deal just about bullying? Becuz apparently that's his only strategy," mentioned a user.