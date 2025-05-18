West Ham vs Nottingham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on West Ham United at the London Stadium this Sunday. The 2024/25 Premier League campaign continues this week with Matchweek 37. Sunday's matches begin with Everton vs Nottingham Forest, followed by Forest's clash with West Ham later in the day at the London Stadium.

West Ham United had hoped to make a solid rebound in form after parting ways with Julen Lopetegui and appointing Graham Potter as manager. However, inconsistency has plagued the team, and they have avoided being dragged into the relegation battle largely due to the horrendous performances of the bottom-three teams this season.

Playing for Pride

The Hammers have managed just four wins in 17 games under Potter's leadership, suffering eight losses along the way. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have seen a dramatic decline in form. Just weeks ago, they were firmly in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League berth, sitting third in the table as recently as Gameweek 33.

However, a three-game winless streak has pushed them down to seventh place. If Nuno Espirito Santo's side fails to win both of their remaining matches, their hopes of Champions League football will end.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Nottingham Forest dominated West Ham with a comfortable 3-0 win, thanks to goals from Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Ola Aina.

David Moyes faces no fresh injury worries as he readies his team for their upcoming clash. However, the West Ham United boss will still be without two key players for Sunday's match. Crysencio Summerville is still out with a hamstring problem, while Michail Antonio continues to recover from the serious car crash he was involved in several months ago.

In contrast to his West Ham counterpart, Santo has a fresh injury concern ahead of Sunday's match. The Forest boss could be missing up to four key players for Sunday's fixture.

Nuno is closely monitoring the fitness of Murillo, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, and Eric da Silva Moreira, who has an ankle injury. Taiwo Awoniyi has also been ruled out after picking up a troubling abdominal injury in last weekend's match against Leicester City. Additionally, Callum Hudson-Odoi remains unavailable due to a hamstring problem.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between West Ham and Nottingham Forest will be played at London Stadium, London, England, on Sunday, May 18, at 2:15 PM BST/9:15 AM ET and 6:45 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the West Ham vs Nottingham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the West Ham vs Nottingham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Nottingham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Nottingham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Ham vs Nottingham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.