West Ham vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will be looking to keep their perfect run under Michael Carrick going when they face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Tuesday. The 2025/26 Premier League season returns with Gameweek 26, coming just 48 hours after the previous round of fixtures wrapped up.

Tuesday's action begins with three matches kicking off at the same time, before attention turns to the evening clash between West Ham and United. West Ham head into the match in good form after extending their recent revival with a 2-0 win over Burnley at the weekend. That result means the Hammers have won four of their last five games in all competitions

Big Game Ahead

This includes three league wins that have helped close the gap on 17th-placed Nottingham Forest to just three points. Manchester United, meanwhile, continued their solid run under Carrick with a convincing 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The win marked their fourth in a row, while their unbeaten Premier League run has now stretched to eight matches, with their last league defeat coming almost two months ago.

The earlier meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw, with West Ham fighting back after going behind. Soungoutou Magassa grabbed the equalizer to deny Manchester United all three points. However, this is a big clash for both sides, and they will be desperate to prove a point and win.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between West Ham and Manchester United will be played at London Stadium, London, England, on Tuesday, February 10, at 8:15 PM BST/3:15 PM ET and 1:45 AM IST (February 11).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.